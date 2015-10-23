Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer A. Watson announced today that William Bolin, 24, of Livingston, Illinois, has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and Involuntary Manslaughter.

Bolin is in custody at the Macoupin County Jail, where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, set by Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer.

The arrest of Bolin stemmed from an investigation into the death of a 3-year old-child – Ryder Vercoglio - in Gillespie, Illinois. The investigation was initiated on Jan. 3, 2015, when the child died as a result of injuries sustained while in the custody of Bolin. The State’s Attorney’s office said it is alleged that on Jan. 3, 2015, William Bolin caused closed head trauma to Ryder Vercoglio, leading to the minor’s death. The state’s attorney’s office said it is further alleged that at the time of the incident Mr. Bolin was living with the minor child.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Ryder’s death,” said Macoupin County State’s Attorney Watson. “I want to thank the Gillespie Police Department and Illinois State Police for their outstanding work in this case.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe said he wanted to thank his department and the Illinois State Police for their hard work in heading the investigation.

“It was a long investigation,” he said. “I am extremely proud of our department and the State Police for their work in this case. I am pleased we were able to give over our investigation to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office and they determined charges were to be given in this case.”

Since January, Chief DePoppe said there have been constant comments from Gillespie residents and the surrounding area to his department over the case.

The State’s Attorney’s office said if convicted of all counts, William Bolin is facing up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

(The Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office reminded the public that a defendant is presumed innocent and that this information contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt).

More like this:

Related Video: