EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department responded to a call that a man had fallen off a ladder while trying to cut a tree limb at 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, in the 100 block of Irwin in East Alton.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said the man, in his 70s, fell an estimated 10-15 feet off a ladder, and when the first responders arrived the man was in an "altered level of consciousness." The man who fell was not a professional tree specialist, but a homeowner, Quigley said.

Article continues after sponsor message

ARCH Air Medical Services, Inc., was called to East Gate Plaza to airlift the man to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Chief Quigley said the response of ARCH was "fantastic" as was the effort by the East Alton first responders who quickly had the man to East Gate to be transported.

“There were no witnesses, so we don’t know if he lost his balance or a tree jumped,” Chief Quigley added. “When our guys got there, the neighbors were trying to support a tree, and they had to remove a limb and started trauma packaging and rushed him to East Gate to be airlifted.”

Quigley did not have any more information about the man’s injuries but said he was confused and certainly had a head injury.

More like this: