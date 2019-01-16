Homeless Connect to bridge service gap
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods later this month.
Madison County will hold its 11th annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29 at City Temple Church in Granite City. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
David Harrison, homeless services coordinator with Madison County Community Development said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to conduct a survey every year to determine the number of homeless in each jurisdiction throughout the country. The results from the homeless connect are used to help determine grant funding for Community Development and local service providers.
Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, which is comprised of more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a wide range of services to those literally homeless and persons experiencing a housing crisis.
“There will be services available including everything from access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts,” Harrison said.
More than 100 volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.
Harrison said that last year there were 146 persons literally homeless counted in Madison County and 40 percent were children.
Rides to the event are free. Call the Homeless Hotline at (618) 296-5300 or visit one of the following pick-up sites to get a ride for between 9 a.m. and noon.
Route 1 – St. Johns Church Van
Event time : 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Edwardsville
Eden Church
1003 N. Main St.
Collinville
Food Pantry
201 E. Church St.
Granite City
DCFS Office
1925 Madison Ave
Madison
Mount Nebo
800 Jefferson St
Granite City
City Temple
4751 Maryville Rd
9:00 am
9:25 a.m.
9:45 a.m.
10 a.m .
10:10 a.m.
10:30 am
10:55 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
11:35 a.m.
11:45 a.m.
12:30 pm
12:55 p.m.
1:20 p.m.
1:35 p.m.
1:45 p.m.
*2:20 pm
*2:40 p.m.
*3 p.m.
*3:10 p.m.
Route 2 – Salvation Army Van
Event time : 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Alton
Salvation Army
525 Alby St.
Alton
Centerstone
2615 Edwards St.
East Alton
Caritas Family Solutions
645 Berkshire Blvd.
Cottage Hills
Community Hope Center
1201 Hope Center ln
Wood River
Riverbend Family Ministries
131 Ferguson Ave
Granite City
City Temple
4751 Maryville Rd
9 a.m.
9:10 a.m.
9:20 a.m.
9:30 a.m.
9:45 a.m.
10 a.m.
11:00 a.m.
11:10 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
11:45 a.m.
12 p.m.
*2 p.m.
*2:10 p.m.
*2:20 p.m.
*2:30 p.m.
*2:45 p.m.
3 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer, email mlcastillo@co.madison.il.us, or visit the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EndHomelessnessIL/.
