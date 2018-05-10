EDWARDSVILLE - Many look forward every year to the Edwardsville Goshen Market and the time is here for it once again.



The market has become an attraction for not only Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents, but the entire region. The Land of Goshen Community Market will celebrate its 22nd season in Downtown Edwardsville beginning this Saturday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, from the second weekend in May until the last weekend of October.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Goshen Market inhabits a one-block stretch of St. Louis Street - from Main to Second – as well as the adjacent parking lot and “Market Green” to accommodate the Market’s rapid growth. For two decades, the Market has provided a venue for area producers to sell locally-grown fresh fruit and vegetables, annuals, perennials, baked goods, custom art, textiles, and a variety of handmade and homegrown items. Live local music, demonstrations, activities for kids, and even yoga classes are part of the weekly experience.

The Goshen Market Foundation (the 501c3 created in 2016 to facilitate the longevity of the Market as well as pursue other local food and sustainability projects) has several exciting projects kicking off this Market season, including a Farm-to-School program launching at Edwardsville’s Lincoln Middle School and a Mobile Market making stops all over Madison and St. Clair Counties. (Special thanks to the Edwardsville Community Foundation and Market Supporters for their generous support to the Mobile Market effort.) The Foundation will also be hosting its 3rd Annual “Burgers & Brews” event on Saturday evening, July 7, “Know Your Grower Day” on June 16, and, in the fall, a limited-capacity, localvore-inspired, sit-down, wine-paired Harvest Dinner.

For more information about The Land of Goshen Community Market or to support the efforts of the Goshen Market Foundation, please visit www.goshenmarketfoundation.org or find us on Facebook.

The Land of Goshen Community Farmer's Market is a 501(c)4 organization whose mission is to encourage the growth of the local agricultural community by supporting growers and giving them a venue to market and sell fresh, locally-grown and prepared foods; to provide an opportunity for the sale of fine and heritage arts produced by local craftsman; and to sustain and enhance the downtown experience and sense of community by fostering social gathering and interaction and educating consumers about locally-grown food.

More like this: