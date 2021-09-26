EDWARDSVILLE – A Homecoming crowd of more than 2,500 was treated to an offensive onslaught Saturday, one in which Bradley eventually prevailed, knocking off SIUE 4-3 in double overtime.

The Cougars dropped to 1-5-2, while Bradley improved to 2-5-0.

The three goals tied a season-high for the Cougars, who had scored three in a game on two other occasions.

"It wasn't good enough," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "We lost the game. Bradley wanted it more."

Jack Douglas scored his second goal of the game in the 108th minute to give Bradley its first win in Edwardsville since the 1995 season.

The two teams combined for four goals in the game's first 16 minutes.

SIUE opened the scoring inside of two minutes from kickoff when Oskar Lenz found Alex Segura in the middle of the box. Segura spun and fired to put the Cougars on the board. Bradley answered a little more than three minutes later after a long throw in. Camden Kowlaski finished with a header to tie the score.

Kelby Phillips put the Cougars back on top with his first goal of the season in the in the eighth minute. David Lianes played a long ball through the middle. Phillps raced on from the right and hit a hard shot past the near post. Bradley leveled the score again when Patrick Fishburne scored after another long throw in the 16th minute.

Phillips hooked up with Pau Palacin in the 28th minute and the Cougars were up 3-2 going into halftime.

Douglas scored his first goal of the game to tie the score at three. Douglas got a long pass from the back, and drew SIUE goalkeeper Lluís Martorell off his line. Douglas kept the ball and slotted home.

"Bradley punished us on two counters and two set pieces," Wassermann added.

The Cougars played the final 11 minutes of regulation and all of overtime with just 10 men after Harvey Moyes was given a red card.

"We dealt with some things out of our control," Wassermann said. "Players tried to take some things into their own hands. It led to some undisciplined moments."

SIUE now goes on the road for games Wednesday at Evansville and Saturday at Loyola.

"We'll get a fresh look away from home with Evansville," Wassermann said. "They're a good team. We're really going to be focusing on one key word which is discipline. We did not show enough of it tonight."

