Melissa Beck, foreign language department chair and student council sponsor, said there are a lot of good activities planned for homecoming week, the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 17.

She added that the Edwardsville School District 7 administration has been very helpful to work with and that support makes things a lot easier to coordinate the various activities.

The homecoming football game always gets the kids and community excited. It is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, against Alton.

The other highlight is the homecoming parade that starts at 6:15 p.m. and runs down Main Street and ends at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville.

Below is Edwardsville Homecoming Information

Theme - Year of the Tiger

7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Edwardsville High School Gym – Dodgeball Tournament. The winning team will choose a charity to donate proceeds. Students sign up by picking up a form in the main office and turning in by Friday, Oct. 9. Cost is $50 per team.

6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, Homecoming parade- beginning at Eden Church parking lot, ending at Lincoln Middle school. Come on out to Main Street to see the clubs and activities.

7:00-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, Behind the EHS tennis courts at Tiger Gardens - Annual homecoming bonfire. EHS Students only - Students should bring a lawn chair, blanket, etc. No outside food or drink permitted. There will be concessions there, games, an outside movie.

Friday, Oct. 16

6:15 AM- Fox 2 News Rally – Students should wear Orange, Black and White and show their school spirit.

1st hour school spirit competition- students are competing for a class party based on the most school spirit

Homecoming assembly in the afternoon

Homecoming game at night against Alton

Saturday, Oct. 17

7 p.m. - Homecoming Coronation - EHS Gym A- open to public and tickets available at the door for $5.

8-11 p.m. - Homecoming Dance EHS Gym A.

(Profits from the coronation and the dance are used throughout the year to provide activities for the students as well as providing funds to give back to the community in some way).

