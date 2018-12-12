HOLIDAY SHORES - Quick action and valiant attacks by local firefighters have again kept people and property safe in Holiday Shores.

Holiday Shores Fire Department received a call to a rural Holiday Shores address at 6:58 this morning and when they arrived, there was a blazing fire in the non-attached oversized garage. A mutual aid request was immediately dispatched and Edwardsville, Prairietown and Worden responded. Worden was requested to provide an extra water truck because of the intensity of the garage fire.

The firefighters buckled in and attacked the outside of the fire first to keep it from spreading to the home, some 30 feet away, Holiday Shores Fire Chief Steve Cooper said.

“The house had minor damage from the heat,” Cooper said about the aftermath of the fire. “I think the wind direction certainly helped us; typically the wind is out of the north in the winter and we had a southerly breeze that kept the heat away. The immediate actions of the firefighters deployed were the other key. The garage was a total loss when we arrived.”

Those in the home were able to get out of the house and noticed the fire in the garage, Chief Cooper said. “They called 911 and evacuated the house in case anything got out of hand from the garage fire. I left there at 10 and we still have folks out there conducting the cause and origin of the fire, then we will determine if the home structure can be turned back over the to the family. The mutual aid was released around 9 in the morning. The fire in the oversized garage was extinguished, but when firefighters arrived there was no hope of saving it because of how the fire had spread."

While the family is likely devastated because of losing the over-sized garage, they are certainly ecstatic to enter the holidays with their home intact thanks to the area firefighters quick and strong efforts.

