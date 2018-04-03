The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule of events for their home opener this Thursday, April 5th:

3:00 p.m. Gates Open

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Cardinals Batting Practice (subject to change)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Diamondbacks Batting Practice (subject to change)

5:30 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famed Budweiser Clydesdales

Introduction of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

5:35 p.m. Hall of Famers will be introduced via a Ford Motorcade around the warning track. Hall of Famers will be riding in 2018 Ford Mustang convertibles.

Introduction of 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class

Cardinals Opening Day Video

5:50 p.m. Introduction of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.

Introduction of the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford Motorcade. The players will ride in 2018 Ford F-150 Raptors.

Introduction of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Color Guard and American Flag in center field, courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood, respectively.

6:05 p.m. National Anthem performed by Colleen Schoendienst, daughter of Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst

6:07 p.m. KC-135 Flyover (weather permitting)

6:09 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch by Bob Gibson to Tim McCarver in recognition of Bob Gibson’s historic 1968 season.

6:15 p.m. First Pitch

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI