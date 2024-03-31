EDWARDSVILLE - A woman from Alton has been charged with home invasion, while several others have been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and more across Madison County.

Sierra D. Curths, 27, of Alton, was charged with home invasion, a Class X felony. On Feb. 3, 2024, Curths allegedly entered someone’s home in the 1200 block of Central Ave. in Alton while knowing it was occupied and “while armed with a dangerous weapon, namely a baseball bat, threatened the imminent use of force … by swinging the bat at [the victim].”

A petition filed to deny Curth’s release states she was a former neighbor of the victims and, in the process of swinging the bat at them, caused damage to their kitchen. The victim told authorities Curths believed they had reported her to DCFS for a prior incident involving Curth’s children, and said Curths “had previously come to the residence and damaged the victims' window, apparently in retribution for the supposed DCFS report.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Curths, and she was remanded to jail to be held until her initial appearance in court.

Daniel A. Todaro Jr. was charged with one count of burglary without causing damage on March 15, 2024. Todaro allegedly entered an individual’s Honda Civic without causing damage with the “intent to commit therein a theft,” according to court documents.

Todaro faces a Class 3 felony, and his case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. He was reportedly granted pretrial release upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Dakota A. Gray, 24, of Granite City, was charged with one count of burglary on March 12, 2024. Gray allegedly entered a detached garage in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Granite City with the intent to commit a theft on March 11, 2024. He faces a Class 2 felony in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department and was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Michael T. Johns, 34, of East Alton, was charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass to land, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.

Johns allegedly had “flashlights, wire cutters and a screwdriver, suitable for use in breaking into a building” in his possession with the intent to commit a theft at Alton Materials, located at 15 Hull Lane in Alton, according to court documents.

Also found in Johns' possession were a substance containing fentanyl and a “bubble pipe.” He was additionally charged after fleeing from the officer attempting his arrest, resulting in the resisting officer charge.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Johns, in which he faces two Class 4 felonies for burglary and drug possession and three misdemeanors for the remaining charges. Johns was reportedly granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

