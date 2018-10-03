ALTON - The Annual Fire Safety Day is an event The Home Depot in Alton views as important to help preserve awareness about the topic in the community.

This year’s Fire Safety Day at Home Depot, 1710 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The slate on Saturday will be busy with a free kids workshop from 9 a.m. to noon, Smokey the Bear will pay a visit and the Arch Helicopter will land at 9 a.m.

Sparky will visit with the Alton Fire Department, their truck and help with demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be free face painting, plus more community partners who will join in the day.

A Home Depot manager Jason Feezel said the Fire Safety Day is something the Alton Home Depot looks forward to each year.

“I think a lot of people who attend enjoy it and it brings awareness for fire safety and changing smoke alarms,” he said. “I think this message is important and good for the community.”

For more information about the event, contact (618) 465-5803.

