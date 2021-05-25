ALTON - Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association is proud to announce Professional Women in Building 2021 Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton.

Aside from her valued assistance in her community, she also served as a leader in her extracurricular activities that enhance her well-being and her theological indulgences: -Math League-Redbird Nest-Soccer-Football Cheer-Competitive Cheer-NHS-Chamber Advanced Choir-ILMEA All District Choir-Teacher’s Assistant-Physics Club-Spanish Club-Leader of worship service every year for her Youth Group-Ignite Youth Choir Senior Leader, spreading the word of God to the community through song-Volunteered VBS leader-Worship leader for Godfrey First UMCMost impressively, she made school history placing third at ICCA State, and amassed over 100 service hours through the NHS and volunteer activities at Godfrey First UMC.

With all of this merit and skill at her disposal, Reiley wants to pursue her future by studying Architectural Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Reiley states that her goal is: “For my career plan, I am planning on attending Missouri University of Science and Technology starting in the fall of 2021. I intend to major in Architectural Engineering and graduate with a Bachelor of Science in 2025. After college my goal is to use my degree and career path to give back to the community by building essential buildings such as residential homes, office buildings, hospitals, and churches.”

Through immense perseverance and determination, Reiley Clark graduated Alton High School with a 4.42 GPA, and numerous achievements under her belt. These achievements include academics, community outreach, leadership in extracurricular involvement, and indulgence in her pursuit of a career in construction. Her academics are undoubtably notable. She was a recipient of the Rotary Student of the Month, a valued member of the NHS and the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. She was also apart of the president’s list at LCCC for Dual Credit Classes and earned the Academic Excellence Award for athletes numerous times.

Outside of her academics, she has involved herself with community volunteering activities.:

Member of the GPS Youth Group

Participated in food drives for local food pantries

Collected donations for 5A’s Animals Shelter

Collected needed clothing for the less fortunate in the community; Volunteered to serve food to the homeless twice a year-assisted the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics

Leader of the Little Redbird’s Camp-Miles for Meso 5K volunteer - tutored people in need of more academic studying

