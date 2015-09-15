After missing the last 41 games with a quad strain, Matt Holliday will be available for the St. Louis Cardinals in their game tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals announced Holliday’s activation from the disabled list earlier on Tuesday afternoon. The outfielder had appeared in just 11 games after he was originally activated from the DL on July 16th after suffering the initial quadriceps strain in early June.

Holliday is batting .290 with 4 HRs and 31 RBIs in the 63 games he’s appeared in this season.

While Holliday has been activated, he is not in the starting lineup. However, Matt Adams–who has a pair of pinch-hit home runs since being activated from the DL a few games ago, will start at 1B.

MARTINEZ TAKES THE MOUND

–The St. Louis Cardinals continue their stretch of all but three of their remaining 19 games against NL Central opponents tonight against the Brewers. Carlos Martinez takes the hill to open the series in Milwaukee.

Martinez (13-7) leads the Cardinals with 169 strikeouts and threw seven shutout innings against Milwaukee in April–his only other start against the Brewers this season. In his career, Martinez is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts and 11 relief appearances against Milwaukee.

Outfielder Ryan Braun (.200, 2-10) may be the Brewers slugger, but it’s Scooter Gennett (3-5, 2 RBIs) that has had the most success against Martinez in the small sample size.

Right-hander Ariel Pena will be making his third big league appearance and first against St. Louis.

CARDS LINEUP

Article continues after sponsor message

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Jason Heyward, RF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

Carlos Martinez, P

photo credit: Charles LeClaire, Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports