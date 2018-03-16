EDWARDSVILLE - Mike Marchal, president of Holland Construction Services, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2018 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Leadership Award. The ceremony was Friday, March 9 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

Program Co-director’s Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of Executive Education in the SIUE School of Business, presented the award.

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community.

Marchal was a member of CLI’s 2006 class. An SIUE alumnus, he has over 23 years of building industry experience. He joined Holland Construction in 1997 as a project manager. As president, he oversees construction operations, and is involved in strategic planning and overall direction of the company. Marchal has been involved in many professional organizations and held positions in several community activities.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders, who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” said Gordon. “Through his work in advancing the building industry, and his commitment to the building industry and community, Mike Marchal exemplifies our mission.”

CLI alumni representing 15 years of the program and the Class of 2018 participated in the festivities.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School ofEngineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing building industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping to continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 370 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

