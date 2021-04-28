SWANSEA -Mike Marchal, president of Holland Construction Services (Holland), is pleased to announce that Stacey Martin has joined the Holland team as the new Director of Human Resources and Talent Strategy.

Martin has 14 years of human resources experience and brings a wealth of knowledge in providing strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of quality-based, integrated human resources programs for employees. In her new role with Holland, she will be responsible for managing all aspects of talent management including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, professional development, engagement and total rewards.

“Employee satisfaction and professional growth have always been extremely important to Holland and we know Stacey is someone who reflects our values as a company,” said Marchal. “We’re confident she’ll play an instrumental role in helping us continue to attract top talent that also fits within our company’s culture, and engage them with professional growth opportunities.”

Martin’s key responsibilities will be to develop and coordinate HR activities and strategies across all departments within the organization. She will be working closely with department heads throughout the company to design and implement plans that will benefit employees, especially around recruitment, employee satisfaction and professional growth.

“I researched a lot of companies and was really looking for one that focused on the people and the employee experience,” said Martin. “Holland has an amazing reputation and I appreciate they want to develop programs that will help attract top talent and set those employees up for success.”

Martin graduated with her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and is a certified Strategic HR Business Partner through the Human Capital Institute (HCI). Outside of work, she is actively involved in the community, and has volunteered her time with Ronald McDonald House Charities, Operation Food Search and the nonprofit, KidSmart. She has also raised thousands of dollars over ten years volunteering her time with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

