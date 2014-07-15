Alton, IL - Holland Construction Services (Holland) recently completed construction on the new Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Alton, Illinois.

The restaurant is located at 350 Homer Adams Parkway on the site of the former Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota. Mungenast Toyota had vacated the property several years ago when it relocated to its current site and building just to the north.

Work on Golden Corral involved demolition of the former car dealership building and construction of the new 7,368 square foot restaurant. The interior features a new open design allowing guests easier access to the food stations. The exterior offers customers 40 additional parking spaces than were available at the restaurant’s previous location on Corner Court in Alton.

The property is owned by Mungenast and is leased to Kennedy Crause Inc., the owners of Golden Corrals in Alton, Carbondale, Collinsville, and Osage Beach, Missouri.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service general contracting, construction management, and design/build firm based in Swansea, Ill., guided by the principle of delivering total customer satisfaction on every project. The company has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by Bruce Holland. Holland offers preconstruction, construction and building information modeling services to retail, office, healthcare, educational, multi-family, recreational, institutional, and light industrial clients. The firm is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and provides guidance in certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The St. Louis Business Journal recently ranked Holland as one of the top 10 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

