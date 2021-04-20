CARLYLE -Holland Construction Services has completed work on a $4 million addition to Carlyle High School. The project included a 10,000 square-foot building addition which consists of a new multi-purpose cafeteria and kitchen area, a secured entry vestibule as well as offices, bathrooms, and a lobby.

Carlyle School District Superintendent, Annie Gray, said the school district plans to use the new multi-purpose room to its full capacity this fall. The new space has multiple benefits including allowing high school students to eat lunch inside the school building as opposed to leaving campus. The project also improved the school’s security by creating a new entrance to the school offices with a secured entry vestibule.

“I have nothing but praise from working with Holland,” said Superintendent Gray. “Even now that the job has been complete, they have been great to communicate with, and they’ve helped answer any small additional questions I might have. Having this additional new space is exciting for everyone and it will be a tremendous benefit to our students and staff.”

Holland Project Manager Brian Dayton said his team worked with both the design team and school administrators closely to ensure that the new space would be multi-functional.

“This is the type of project where our specialized knowledge and expertise on educational construction projects can be very useful and we’re very happy with the end result,” said Dayton. “We battled bad weather in the summer but we were able to make up that time and get back on schedule. We came in under budget and on time so we met our goals in that regard, and delivered a successful project that will meet the school’s needs from a functionality standpoint.”

