ST. LOUIS, MO. – Holland Construction Services has begun work on the new Mill Creek

Flats Luxury Apartments in historic Midtown St. Louis. The $25 million project is the third and final phase of the Steelcote Square development by Pier Property Group.

The six-story apartment building will include 105 apartments, a two-story structured parking garage, 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space and amenities such as a fitness center, pet spa, rooftop pool and green space. The project was designed by the architectural firm, Trivers. Holland Project Manager Clayton Herring said the structure will

include 5 floors of wood-framing on top of a concrete podium which includes the garage and retail space.

The building will also feature an exterior façade of corrugated metal, which will give the structure a distinct appearance that varies throughout the day.

“The development is unique for a lot of reasons but primarily because of the smart utilization of space in an urban area,” said Herring. “We’re also constructing a brand new building which will sit adjacent to two historic ones and will tie the entire development together. We are very happy to be part of the collaborative effort between the developer, the architect and our team to ensure that this building will have some very exceptional features for its residents and commercial tenants while also being cost-effective.”

This is the second time Pier Property Group Developer Michael Hamburg has selected Holland for a multi-family project. Holland is also building the Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a new $45 million, 218-unit luxury apartment complex in Maryland Heights, which is expected to be complete later this year.

“Holland has unparalleled experience and expertise when it comes to multi-family and wood-frame structures, especially within the St. Louis area,” said Hamburg. “Not only are they experts from a construction standpoint, they also have worked with the City of St. Louis and are very familiar with the codes and regulations. Their support, and the way they do business has been crucial in allowing me to feel comfortable taking the leap in developing these projects because I know they will be a good business partner that always operates with integrity.”

The Mill Creek Flats Development is expected to be complete by Spring of 2022. For more information about the project, go to www.millcreekflats-stl.com/ or call (314) 925-1333.

