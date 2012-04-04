"HOLIDAY-SPLASH!"

Welcome to the "World of Splash!

The "egg" is considered the "seed of "life!" in many cultures & religions!

Also, the "egg is considered the perfect food!"

Ancient Persia & Egypt exchange "colored eggs" as gifts to celebrate the arrival of Spring!

Apparently, based upon looking into it! Coloring "hard-boiled eggs" started just to delight children!

They used grass, flowers, spices, & such, as a dye.

Children amazingly found "Easter Eggs" in their hats or outside in the tall grass, thanks to their parents & older siblings!

As the story goes, children thought that "rabbits must have delivered the "colored eggs because baby rabbits were hopping all around!" That's one historical version. And, it almost seemed logical, because, only in the Springtime "baby rabbits made an appearance, in great numbers!

Thus, we have the Easter Bunny!" (Sounds reasonable?)

There are many articles out there! Check out more on the internet!

Plus!

Over the years & all over the world, "coloring eggs" have grown in popularity. Commercial kits are out. And, it is great fun for the kids to participate; It's a good opportunity to have fun & be creative" designing Easter eggs!"!

Easter has a significant religious meaning. And, Easter is considered one of many churches' highest religious Holidays, next to Christmas!

Whether or not, your family is religious, most households "color eggs" for the youngsters!

It's great fun! And, most kids say that the "colored eggs do really taste better!"

Article continues after sponsor message

It's convenient to use a kit!

But, just in case you didn't pick up a kit, this year?

"Not to worry!"

Make your own batch of "organically colored eggs!"

Use any size egg!

Turmeric will dye the yellow of the egg! Blueberries will turn the eggs lavender! Beet juice, grape juice tea & coffee will work, too!

(Get the idea?)

Start with "room temperature eggs." Fill the pot with "your color choice & add `2 T. of white vinegar, place your eggs, fill with enough water to cover the eggs; Add a pinch of salt, too!

Be sure to let them boil long enough. So they are "hard-boiled!"

Remove from the burner & let them cool in the pot while, absorbing more color!

Run cold water over the eggs, a couple of times, to let them cool - properly!

Serve in a "nest! Use a large bowl or basket lined with feathered arugula, watercress, or baby spinach!

It's a healthy treat for the whole family!

NOTE: Refrigerate!

"Have a Happy Easter!"

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this: