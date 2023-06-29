Holiday Weekend Closure Hours For Riverlands Way And Lincoln Shields Recreation Area
WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close overnight access to Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.
Riverlands Way will be closed each of the following timeframes:
July 1st from 7:00pm through July 2nd at 7:30am
July 2nd from 7:00pm through July 3rd at 7:30am
July 3rd from 10:00pm through July 4th at 7:30am
July 4th from 7:00pm through July 5th at 7:30am
Lincoln Shields Recreation Area will be closed each of the following timeframes:
July 1st from 7:00pm through July 2nd at 7:30am
July 2nd from 7:00pm through July 4th at 7:30am
July 4th from 7:00pm through July 5th at 7:30am
Both Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shield Recreation Area will again remain open beginning July 5th at 7:30am.
For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.
