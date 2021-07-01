WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporary close Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.

Riverlands Way will be closed beginning the evening of July 3rd at 10:00pm until 7:00am the following morning of July 4th. The road will close again at 7:00pm the evening of July 4th until 7:00am the following morning of July 5th, at which time normal access will resume.

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area will be closed beginning the morning of July 2nd at 6:00am until 7:00am the following morning of July 4th. The area will close again at 7:00pm the evening of July 4th until 7:00am the following morning of July 5th, at which time normal access will resume.

For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.

