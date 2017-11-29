ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis launched its free Holiday Volunteer Guide, a valuable online tool with dozens of volunteer possibilities for children, youth, families and individuals during the holiday season. The guide can be found at www.stlvolunteer.org.

“The Holiday Volunteer Guide is a great resource for anyone who is looking for meaningful ways to give back to others and to our community during the holidays,” said Rick Skinner, vice president of United Way’s Volunteer Center. “Volunteering is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, co-workers and neighbors to come together this season and have a lasting impact.”

All of the opportunities listed are through reputable non-profit agencies throughout the St. Louis area region. There are a wide array of opportunities that users can narrow down through location, age and keyword to find the one that best fits their passion. Current example opportunities include decorating a women’s shelter, serving a holiday dinner to youth in need, and creating handmade holiday cards for children with disabilities.

Volunteering is not only a way to give back to the community, but also helps build leadership skills and boost self-esteem, especially for youth.

United Way’s Volunteer Center, one of the oldest in the nation, offers year-round opportunities for all ages at www.stlvolunteer.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

