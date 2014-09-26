Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has delightful opportunities for residents, non-residents and visitors to enjoy the upcoming holiday season with three different day trips.

Jump on the bus on Tuesday, November 5 and head to historic Kimmswick, Missouri when all the shops will be decorated for the holiday season. The group will tour the Historical Society Museum and Anheuser Museum & Estate. A delicious lunch will be served at the nationally recognized Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. There will be free-time to leisurely stroll through any of the area’s 25 stores. Travelers are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes for optimal shop ‘till you drop comfort! The cost is $65 per person and includes tours, lunch, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:30am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, November 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Witness all the season’s amazing colors on the annual Holiday Lights Tour on Thursday, December 4, as the group cruises to three spectacular holiday light displays. People of all ages will love this trip. The first stop will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for a mouthwatering buffet dinner and a drive through the famous Way of Lights. The bus will pass Kiener Plaza in route to the final stop, Missouri Botanical Garden for the Garden Glow and Gardenland Express show. Travelers are encouraged to dress warm because the Garden Glow is an outdoor walking tour. The cost is $67 per person and includes dinner, light tours, show, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 2:45pm and will return at approximately 10pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 2:30pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, November 11.

Celebrate the holiday season and travel to The Fabulous Fox to see A Christmas Story-The Musical on Thursday, December 18. Before the matinee, the group will enjoy a buffet lunch on-site. The cost is $105 per person and includes lunch, show, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:45am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:30am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, October 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

More like this: