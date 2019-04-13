BETHALTO - A local boy has earned a semifinal status on American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Tyler Smith of Holiday Shores, while only 12 years old, has spent years training for the competition. Alongside his sister, Sydney, they have competed in many competitions locally and across the country. Now Tyler has made it on to the show, a dream for so many who share a love for the show. Fans who like Tyler, train and compete American Ninja Warrior style.

Catch Tyler Smith compete on American Ninja Warrior Junior at 6 p.m. Central Saturday. Locals and fans across the country will be tuned in to cheer Tyler on as he takes on one of his biggest challenges yet. The show is available on Universal Kids, a cable network, Channel 25 on Spectrum locally, along with You Tube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV and Vudu.

Tyler trains locally at Shinobi Fitness in Bethalto. Tyler was first seen at the beginning of season one in the fall, where he earned his spot in the semifinals on a challenging course in Los Angeles, Tyler will complete through the semifinals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim Minnick of Shinobi Fitness in Bethalto has trained Tyler for three years and says he has such a bright future.

“Tyler is a quiet kid and is home-schooled,” Minnick said. “Once he started training here, he found his niche. He tried gymnastics and other things before here, but when he tried obstacle training, it opened a whole new world to him. He competes in competitions across the country throughout the year. I am so proud of him.”

American Ninja Warrior is a competitive TV show on its 11th season. Now airing is American Ninja Warrior Junior, giving younger fans a chance to participate. On American Ninja Warrior, contestants compete on complicated and intense obstacle courses.

The courses are a test of endurance, athletic ability, and determination. The had show created a craze across the nation, inspiring many to train for their chance onto the show. Many competitions are now held outside of the show. Training facilities and gyms that specialize in American Ninja Warrior style have popped up everywhere, as more and more fans want to participate.

Minnick said “determination and perseverance” are the keys to Tyler’s huge success.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: