EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Holiday Palooza coordinated by the non-profit group Chosen To Shine is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Wildey Theatre. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Mike Sonderegger and The Love Your Neighbor Project will be spotlighted during the event. Sonderegger is part of the music team at Metro Community Church in Edwardsville and is a well-known and extremely talented musician/vocalist who can play almost any instrument.

“This concert offers our musically talented members an opportunity to shine at our largest fundraiser,” said Lauri Cunningham, who coordinates the event. This year we have patterned with The Love Your Neighbor Project led by Mike Sonderegger, as our featured band.

“Chosen to Shine is a non-profit 501(c)(3). In 2018 we will be offering youth leadership training along with opportunities to serve, encouraging use of this knowledge.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cunningham said Chosen To Shine’s mission is to equip young adults with leadership skills for today and provide opportunity to serve others through faith - leaving everyone in the knowledge that they matter and are chosen to shine.

This is a link for Mike Sonderegger’s band “The Love Your Neighbor Project:”

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-love-your-neighbor-project-mike-sonderegger-music-freedom#/

Holiday Palooza tickets are available at: www.Wildeytheatre.com

More like this: