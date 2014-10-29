Witness all the season’s amazing colors on the annual Holiday Lights Tour on Thursday, December 4, as the group cruises to three spectacular holiday light displays. People of all ages will love this trip.

The first stop will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for a mouthwatering buffet dinner and a drive through the famous Way of Lights. The bus will pass Kiener Plaza in route to the final stop, Missouri Botanical Garden for the Garden Glow and Gardenland Express show.

Travelers are encouraged to dress warm because the Garden Glow is an outdoor walking tour.

The cost is $67 per person and includes dinner, light tours, show, gratuities and round-trip motor coach transportation.

As always, trips are opened for both residents and non-residents. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 2:45pm and will return at approximately 10pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 2:30pm for an on time departure.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, November 11.

For more information or to learn how to register:

Visit: http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm

Call: 618.498.2222

Email: jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

