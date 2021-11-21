ST. LOUIS - St. Louis ArtWorks will host its Fall sale during the Holiday Extravaganza, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More than 30 youth apprentices participated in the Fall program and their original works of art will be on sale and display to the public.

“We look forward to the sights and sounds of our upcoming Extravaganza. This is an event that you are not going to want to miss. Plus, joining us for this event is a perfect way to show your support for our youth and to purchase that special piece of art for yourself or for a friend,” said Jacqueline K. Dace, Executive Director of St. Louis ArtWorks.

Cost: Entrance to this event is free and open to the public!

Apprentice-made works of art are individually priced for sale.

Donations to St. Louis ArtWorks are welcomed

Event Day/Time: Saturday, December 11th from 10 AM to 3 PM

Location: St. Louis Artworks, 5959 Delmar, St. Louis, MO 63112

Event Highlights:

St. Louis ArtWorks is hosting a youth Apprentice art exhibit and sale along with a pre–Kwanzaa Celebration.

10 AM to 3 PM Creativity abounds! Apprentices art is on exhibit and for sale.

Noon – Full drum call and Kwanzaa Ceremony followed by music by the Red and Black Brass band

Noon to 3 PM – Live art with the Live Freedom Artists

Stay for lunch with Vails Brothers’ Food Truck from 11 AM to 2 PM

Enjoy gift raffles and other treats.

Masks are required.

Sponsored by The Delmar Loop/East Loop CID

Event Contacts:

Jacqueline K. Dace, St. Louis ArtWorks,jdace@stlartworks.org, 314-899-9757

Rachelle L’Ecuyer, The Delmar Loop,rachelle@thedelmarloop.com, 314-685-6160

St. Louis ArtWorks Mission:

St. Louis ArtWorks enriches the lives of youth by providing art education, essential job skill training, and exposure to career opportunities through paid apprenticeships.

