The North Alton Godfrey Business Council is pleased to announce the hosting of “Holiday Expressions,” an evening of delectable eating, soothing music and great socializing. This event will be held on Friday, November 1, 2013 commencing at 6:00 PM at Lockhaven Golf Club in Godfrey. A special holiday menu is planned for dining, accompanied by your favorite beverage, and piano stylings for your enjoyment during the cocktail and dinner hour. The evening will feature the Gary Dammer Sextet with vocalist Steve Shininger. Gary is well known to St. Louis music lovers, both young and old—his music brings memories of the Big Bands as well as the current era of music for your listening enjoyment. The Sextet will perform for both dancing and listening pleasure starting at 7:30 to 9:30 PM.

The proceeds from this event will support the Council’s North Alton Beautification project and the proposed Benjamin Godfrey burial site renovation and trail dedicated to those remaining or historic sites in the area of which Godfrey was an important part.

Tickets are priced at $80.00 per couple or $45.00 per individual and may be purchased at Liberty Bank locations in Alton, Bethalto and Godfrey, Norton & Rain Insurance in Alton, or by calling 618-466-8353. This will be an advance sale only event, with no auction involved.

It is the final event for the successful “Expressions—A Musical Experience” free concert series providing music lovers an opportunity to give back to an organization which truly embraces the Spirit of Community.

