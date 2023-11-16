O’FALLON, Ill. — New moms, moms-to-be and families are invited to attend “Bundles for Babies,” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s special holiday community event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon in the main hospital lobby at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, Illinois.

Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, receive health and safety information and learn about services available to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also be offered of the Women and Infants Center. The tours will be limited to small groups to respect current patients’ privacy and safety.

Christmas activities are also planned for children, including free photos with Santa while sharing cookies and milk and creating a fun holiday craft project to take home.

Each family attending will receive a ticket to win an attendance prize. Additional tickets will be available for a $1 donation. All funds collected will be used to support moms who need additional assistance for safe sleep space for their newborns. Prizes include a Medela breast pump, a car seat, a pack ‘n play and more items.

“We are excited to host our special Bundles for Babies event again this year,” said Amanda Schaefer, MSN, RN, nurse manager of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. “The event is an excellent opportunity for families, new moms and moms-to-be to ask questions, tour the Women and Infants Center, meet our staff, and learn about available safety and support resources in the region,” she shared. “We truly encourage all expecting moms to stop by, even if they are newly pregnant and haven’t yet decided where to deliver.”

Child passenger safety technicians will also be in attendance to educate families about car seat safety and answer any questions parents may have about proper installation. The Pregnancy Care Center will have an informational booth to explain the free resources and assistance they offer to new and expectant mothers.

For questions about the Bundles for Babies community event, please call the Women and Infants Center at 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

