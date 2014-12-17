Alton, IL – From December 19 through January 4 of the New Year, the Alton Police Department will be out in force as part of the annual Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on drunk drivers. The statewide crackdown will include high-visibility alcohol and belt enforcement throughout the Alton.

The statewide crackdown will also be supported by national and state paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb drunk driving during the holiday season.

The Alton Police Department said its officers will be aggressively looking for drunk drivers during the crackdown and will arrest anyone caught driving drunk. In addition, front and back seat belt law violators will be ticketed.

The Alton Police Department is giving fair warning to all partygoers. “You’ll see us out there during this highly visible enforcement period. Drunk drivers will be arrested and those not observing seat belt laws will be ticketed,” said Traffic Division Supervisor Sgt. Mike Gordon.

Sgt. Gordon noted that being arrested for driving drunk brings a wide range of negative consequences into one’s life. Drunk drivers face jail time, loss of their driver licenses, and steep financial consequences such as higher insurance rates, attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work and the potential loss of employment.

“Driving drunk is simply not worth the risk. So don’t take the chance. Remember, we will be out in force and we will be watching, so Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” said Sgt. Gordon

The law enforcement crackdown is funded by federal traffic safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

