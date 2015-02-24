SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, issued the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s budget address:



“The governor’s proposals yesterday are just that – proposals. The Legislature will set to work on crafting a budget as we learn more about the details of the governor’s proposal. While I am committed to working with my colleagues to go line-by-line through the budget to eliminate waste and reduce spending, our priority must be protecting vital services and strengthening our middle class. That will take a balanced approach.

“Without a more balanced approach to crafting a budget that includes responsible spending, property taxes will skyrocket, public safety will be weakened and our most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, will be at risk of losing critical services."

“Over the next several months, I will be speaking with my constituents about the governor’s proposals and getting their input before making any determinations about the best course of action."

“I hope to work cooperatively with the governor to pass a reasonable budget that eliminates waste and inefficiencies while improving the security of middle-class families in the Metro East.”

