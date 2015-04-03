BELLEVILLE – In response to the announcement that U.S. Steel will temporarily close its steel plant in Granite City, State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is working to lessen the devastation of the layoff for the 2,080 impacted workers by making sure the resources are available, such as job search and placement assistance, support programs and other transitional services.

“The Granite City plant is a vital part of the Metro East economy, its closure will be devastating to the community and thousands of families that rely on the plant for good-paying jobs,” Hoffman said. “I am working with dozens of officials and state agencies to craft a response to lessen the effect of the layoffs.”

Hoffman is working closely with colleagues, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), various state agencies and local officials to pool resources for those affected by the closure.

“This is a time when we need to come together to help these working families,” Hoffman said. “A rapid response by DCEO and local officials that connects laid off workers to support services and job placement programs will be critical to help these laid off workers families.”

Hoffman reminds residents that the following local organizations are equipped with computers and the resources to provide job search and placement assistance, workshops, and other support services for laid off workers:

Madison County Employment and Training - Southwestern Illinois work Net Center: 612 W. St. Louis Ave, East Alton; open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday; 618-258-7171; www.mcetd.org/

AARP Foundation - Local Workforce Investment Act Center: 3307 Wabash Ave, Suite 6, East Alton; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday; 618-876-5258

“I am hopeful that this lay off will be short-term and temporary and that my friends who work in the Granite City plant will be able to return in the near future,” said Hoffman

In addition, Hoffman filed House Resolution 335 to urge Congress and the President to review tariff and trade policy on steel goods to protect the vital American steel industry. The Resolution is a part of a collective response to the Granite City steel mill closure by state Sen. Haine, D-Alton, and state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton.

For more information on Hoffman’s efforts on this matter, please contact his district office at 618-416-7407 or repjayhoffman@gmail.com.

