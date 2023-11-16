Hoffman Partners With Belt and Meridian Health For Turkey and Home Giveaway
BELLEVILLE – With Thanksgiving around the corner, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is joining Meridian Health and state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, for a free turkey and ham giveaway this upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Belleville YMCA, located at 200 S. Illinois St.
“The holiday season is always an exciting time, and we want families to have access to a nice turkey or ham for Thanksgiving dinner,” Hoffman said. “Thanksgiving gatherings provide some of the most memorable moments for people, and we’re happy to help play a small part in it for local families this year.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early before supplies run out. There will be 125 turkeys and 125 hams available for residents courtesy of Meridian Health. For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.
Who: State Rep. Jay Hoffman, state Sen. Christopher Belt, Meridian Health
What: Holiday Turkey and Ham Giveaway
When: Tuesday, Nov. 21; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Until supplies run out)
Where: Downtown YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville
More like this: