I have always admired Don Sandidge Sr. as one of the most generous men I’ve ever known. Don would do anything he could to help a friend or his family.

Recently a letter to the editor, purportedly from Don Sandidge Sr., was critical of the members of the current Alton Electoral Board for finding that Brant Walker is not eligible to be on the ballot in the upcoming City election because he was delinquent in the payment of sewer and trash fees to the City. Four years ago Don Sandidge Sr. served as a member of the then Electoral Board of the City of Alton. It was alleged then that Floyd Raglin Sr. was not eligible as a candidate for election in the City of Alton because he was delinquent in the payment of sewer and trash fee obligations he owed the City.

Mr. Raglin owed $42.26 for sewer fees and $34.14 for trash fees. Those fees were billed for the City by Illinois-American Water Company. In that case Don Sandidge Sr. as Chairman of the Electoral Board agreed with the other members of the board, Phil Hanrahan and Mary Boulds, that Floyd Raglin was not eligible for elective office in the City of Alton because of his delinquent debts to the City and specifically ruled “the Illinois Statute declaring a person ineligible for municipal office contains no threshold level required for an arrearage” (no minimum amount of debt).

Four years ago it was the duty of Don Sandidge Sr. to serve on the Electoral Board and decide the eligibility of an individual to be a candidate for office based on the evidence and laws of the state of Illinois. Recently the Electoral Board of the City of Alton reviewed the same set of facts and laws and reached the same conclusion as reached by Don Sandidge Sr. four years ago. Both Don Sandidge Sr. and the recent Electoral Board performed their duties according to law and reached the same conclusion on identical facts.

Tom Hoechst

Mayor

