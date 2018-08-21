WOOD RIVER – Hit-n-Run owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler presented a check to the Wood River Police Department Monday night at the City Council meeting for a drug prevention program.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the check is used by the police department to teach the “Too Good For Drugs” program at Lewis & Clark Junior High School.

“Officer Chris Alfaro is the program instructor and does an awesome job teaching the class and mentoring all of the children in the school,” Chief Wells said. “ A portion of the soda sales at Hit-n-Run helps fund the program. We thank Dwight & Teresa for their donation and really appreciate their partnership in our community!”

