WOOD RIVER - The first full-time female firefighter in the history of the Wood River Fire Department was officially sworn in at Monday’s City Council meeting.

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered the Oath of Office to newly appointed Probationary Firefighter Sydney Bloch on March 4, 2024. After applause from attendees, Mayor Tom Stalcup noted the historical significance of Bloch’s appointment.

“You’re seeing history being made tonight,” the mayor said at the meeting. “She is the first full-time female firefighter for the City of Wood River.”

Bloch recently graduated from the St. Louis County Fire Academy, and also previously worked as a National Registry Paramedic.

The Wood River Fire Department announced her as their newest member on Facebook shortly after the meeting.

