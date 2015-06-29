The home located at 510 Seminary Square in Alton is far from your typical place to live. This property is rich with history and provides elegance in a historic area of the city. This home was built for Dr. Gerald Taphorn, a prominent turn of the century Alton physician. This massive brick and stone structure is a beautiful example of the Romanesque Revival style of architecture which was popularized in the 1890's by Henry Richardson, a Chicago architect. Romanesque elements include the massive stone arch framing the front window as well as the arches in the tower. The tower is reminiscent of an Italian renaissance villa. There are wooden balustrades around the porch also. Some of the features of the 1896 Italianate home include 9 stained glass windows, a beautiful oak staircase and pocket doors along with original bamboo fretwork. The Taphorn House also includes 6 gas fireplaces, eleven foot ceilings and there are skylights on the third floor. This one of a kind home features a 3 room guest suite. The main kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The beautifully landscaped grounds include a salt water pool and outdoor entertaining area along with a 3 car garage. This home was built in 1896 has 6 bedroom(s), 4 baths(s) and is approximately 5389 square feet.

The Taphorn house could easily become a beautiful Bed & Breakfast set in the middle of a city with great history. Alton is rich with turn of the century architecture as well as haunted sites. The Taphorn house is a great example of the history you can find in the river bend area. Currently this home is offered at the asking price of $355,000. For more photos and details on the Taphorn House please click here. For questions or to view the Taphorn house call Charlene Walker of Re/Max Riverbend today at (618) 531-5355 and visit www.charlenewalker.com.

