JERSEYVILLE - Under Steve Dougherty, owner of Dougherty Theaters, The Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville used the COVID-19 Pandemic break to work on the restoration of the historic theatre.

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, the lights of a 72-year-old legendary marquee will flash on again with a lighting and ribbon-cutting event.

Dougherty previously said the marquee will once again look like it did when it opened in 1949. He said he was thankful for the TIF grant to assist with the restoration.

Owner Dougherty, The Stadium Theatre employees, Jerseyville Mayor Russell, City of Jerseyville representatives, the Jerseyville Economic Development Council, the City of Jerseyville TIF Advisory Board, the City of Jerseyville Council, and Jersey County Business Association will attend the special event.

"The Stadium Theatre has been a pillar of the entertainment sector of Jerseyville since 1949," said Michael D. Ward, administrative and marketing coordinator for Partners in Progress. "Now owned and operated by Dougherty Theaters (also have a location in Litchfield, IL.) who has taken on the restoration of the historic 72-year-old marquee. This labor of love touched every surface of the marquee structure, also updating the electricity for years to come.

"JEDC is honored to have assisted in the facilitation of the first-ever City of Jerseyville’s Large Commercial Building Improvement Grant Program. This program uses TIF funds to assist businesses that meet the criteria of the application process. This grant is especially well deserved since the Stadium Theater was the first property to contribute to the TIF after its inception with the addition of the third theater.

"The Stadium Theatre was built in 1949 by the Pirtle family as Pirtle Circuit Theaters according to deeds of that era. In fact, relatives of the original family still reside in the Jerseyville area. This establishment was and still is a hub for family entertainment in the Jerseyville Community."

Ward said thanks to the hard work and vision of the Dougherty family, The Stadium Theatre and its marquee will sparkle a bit brighter for many years to come.

