ELSAH - The Historic Elsah Foundation held their annual Home for the Holidays Tour this past Saturday, Dec. 1. The event offered a self-guided walking tour of many houses in the village. Businesses throughout Elsah welcomed attendees to take a look inside and enjoy the atmosphere. Local churches hosted musical entertainment with pianists performing Christmas music. Also included was a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Several houses throughout Elsah were open to the public. Each uniquely decorated generously with lights and Christmas trees. The streets were lined with lights and wreaths, further showcasing Christmas spirit throughout the charming village. Many of the quaint shops were open, offering treats and history about the buildings. The Elsah Village Museum welcomed guests to learn more about the history of their community.

Connie and Gary Davis, owners of the Green Tree Inn, offered a look inside their bed and breakfast. Each year they display their Christmas village inside the entry of their Inn. They participate in the event every year and enjoy sharing the history of their bed and breakfast with those who visit.

The Elsah Home for the Holidays event is put on every year by the Historic Elsah Foundation. The Historic Elsah Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on preserving historic buildings in Elsah, Illinois. The foundation hosts many local events in Elsah throughout the year.

