ALTON - Historian Eric Robinson led a Black History Month Alton Underground Railroad Tour on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, that was well-attended. Robinson is heralded nationwide for his work with the Underground Railroad Tours in Alton.

Several young people were inspired by the glimpse at history with Robinson's tour in Alton. Lovett’s Soul Food provided meals for the tour.

Alton Mayor David Goins welcomed the attendees at the start of the trek.

“I greeted those for the tour at the Robert Wadlow Statue in Alton,” he said. “It was a wonderful occasion for those who attended. Eric Robinson does a great job with all the underground railroad tours in Alton."

Article continues after sponsor message

Bianca Jackson, Goins’ chief of staff, had this comment about the important day: ”As a host mom for the month of February with the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. East St. Louis Chapter, I am honored to be part of preserving and sharing Alton's rich African American history, ensuring its stories continue to inspire and empower future generations."

In one of the more touching moments of the tour, Robinson showed those in attendance actual sand from Africa, where a lot of those who were rescued in the Underground Railroad initially started their journey to this country. The jar of sand is shown in a photo below and those in attendance were allowed to touch the sand.

More like this: