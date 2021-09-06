FLORISSANT, MO. - Hispanic Festival, Inc. will be presenting a “Hispanic Festival” at the Knights of Columbus Park located in Florissant near the corner of Lindbergh and Washington St. The event will take place on Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The colorful and festive Welcoming Ceremony will begin on Saturday, October 2 with remarks from the City of Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

The two-day celebration will feature non-stop entertainment with live Latino Bands and Folkloric dancers from various countries. This year expect salsa, bachata, cumbia, flamenco, South American and Mexican music to entertain the crowd. This year, we welcome nationally known musician Tito Puente, Jr. and the famous Mexican band, Sonora Dinmita.

There will also be a wide variety of foods and beverages from Latin & South America available for purchase such as tamales, tacos and empanadas from Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. Other attractions include folk arts and crafts, Los Niños Kids Corner with piñatas, Pony Rides, Inflatable Rides, face painting and Hispanic hands-on crafts. Information booths from several cultural organizations will acquaint the public with their programs and services.

A car show will be Saturday, October 2 and will include several makes and model cars including low riders.

Quinceañera Fashion Show, a tradition and custom for your women, will be on Sunday, October 3 and will feature local young ladies modeling their beautiful dresses.

One of the Fair’s purposes is to celebrate the common heritage of Hispanic nations particularly because of the rise of the Hispanic population in the greater St. Louis area. The funds raised are used to fund scholarships distributed to college-bound students and underprivileged children.

We invite the entire St. Louis community, both Hispanic and non-Hispanic, to come and share in this festive weekend celebration of fun and fiesta for the whole family. Admission and parking is free.

Safety measures will also be taken to ensure a safe event with masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.

For more information call 314-837-6100 or visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com.

