ALTON - The Hiram's Bar Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, was everything owner Hiram Lewis and the children who received toys could want, he said afterward.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We had a nice turnout for our toy giveaway," Hiram said. "Doing charitable events always feels great. We wish everyone a happy holiday through New Year's Day."

Hiram pledged to give away 100 new toys to children right before Christmas and because of some donations, it turned out to be even more.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said he was touched because he felt many of the children who received toys may not have had one at Christmas without this giveaway.

Lewis and his staff also had food, cookies and treats for those who attended.

"It feels good to give back," Lewis said.

More like this:

Nov 22, 2023 - Madison County Employees Collecting Items For Those In Need

Dec 6, 2023 - Kellerman Investigations to Offer Toy Drive and Giveaways at Holiday Event

Nov 14, 2023 - Unity in the Community to Sponsor Thanksgiving Dinner, Toy & Clothing Drives

Yesterday - Third Street Realty on Helping the Community During Christmas

Nov 26, 2023 - Freer Cookies and Cocoa Event Marks 15th Anniversary, Needs Are Great This year

 