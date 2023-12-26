ALTON - The Hiram's Bar Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, was everything owner Hiram Lewis and the children who received toys could want, he said afterward.

"We had a nice turnout for our toy giveaway," Hiram said. "Doing charitable events always feels great. We wish everyone a happy holiday through New Year's Day."

Hiram pledged to give away 100 new toys to children right before Christmas and because of some donations, it turned out to be even more.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said he was touched because he felt many of the children who received toys may not have had one at Christmas without this giveaway.

Lewis and his staff also had food, cookies and treats for those who attended.

"It feels good to give back," Lewis said.

More like this: