ALTON - Hiram Lewis, owner of Hiram’s Bar at 219 W. Third St. in Downtown Alton is working to get everyone in the Christmas spirit with a toy giveaway outside in front of his business from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December, 4.

“This is something I have always wanted to do,” Lewis said. “I know it has been a tough year for everybody because of COVID-19 and this is to help the less fortunate kids. I have the idea based on memories I have from my childhood of a person who came out to the Boys and Girls Club and did this kind of effort. I know parents are trying to get a Christmas together and pay the bills right now. People can always bring toys for others and set them on the tables outside. It will be one toy per child; I am just trying to get the word out.”

Lewis will also have fresh homemade barbecue, cookies and treats from his chef available outside during the giveaway.

