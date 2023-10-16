Hi-Pointe Drive-In Opening Soon In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Hi-Pointe Drive-In, an iconic St. Louis burger and sandwich restaurant, is opening a new location in Edwardsville on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, starting at 11 a.m.
Named for the historic Hi-Pointe neighborhood, the drive-in is best known for its burgers and custom sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant recently announced details of the Edwardsville location’s opening on Facebook - the event will feature special guest Metro East Humane Society.
“We’re opening the doors to our eighth location on October 19th,” they wrote on Facebook. “We’re donating 50% of our opening day proceeds to Metro East Humane Society who will have adoptable pets on site!”
The new Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be located at 6147 Trace Parkway Drive in Edwardsville. It will be open from Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information and updates on the Edwardsville location, follow the Hi-Pointe Drive-In Edwardsville Facebook page. Followers who tag their friends will be entered into a chance to win a $25 Hi-Pointe gift card.
For more about Hi-Pointe Drive In, visit hipointedrivein.com.
