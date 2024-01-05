EDWARDSVILLE – A section of Hillsboro Avenue east of downtown Edwardsville will be closed for several months for storm and sanitary sewer replacement, resurfacing and other improvements. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 8, but the work is dependent on weather conditions. The Hillsboro Avenue closure will run from North Buchanan Street to Illinois Route 157.

The project will require a full closure from the vicinity of Hickory Street/Columbia Avenue to Bunn Avenue. The Hickory Street intersection will be accessible during the work. The rest of the impacted area – from North Buchanan to Hickory Street and from Bunn Avenue to Route 157 -- will be closed to through traffic only. Residents within the affected area will have access to their property. The project is expected to take about three months to complete.

The City hired DMS Contracting Inc. of Mascoutah for the work, which will entail storm and sanitary sewer replacement, milling and resurfacing of the road, new sidewalks, accessible ramps, new curbs and gutters and other needed improvements. Detour signs will be posted on Buchanan Street, Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 157. The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of everyone impacted by this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

