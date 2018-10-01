HARDIN - Calhoun’s football squad battled to the end of the homecoming contest with West Central, but fell 38-30 Friday night.

The game was tied at the end of one, then Calhoun went ahead 22-14 at the half, West Central knotted the game at 22-all by the end of the third quarter.

West Central outscored Calhoun 16-8 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Calhoun’s scoring was as follows:

A.J. Hillen rambled 5 yards for a touchdown run in the first quarter, Corey Nelson passed to Trey Hart for the two-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Nelson completed a 30-yard pass to Cory Baalman and Colton Snyder added the extra point kick. Hillen scored on a 3-yard scamper in the quarter and Snyder added the kick.

Hart ran 2 yards for a score in the third and Nelson completed a pass Hillen for the two-point conversion. Hillen carried 19 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the game; Hart had 14 carries for 66 yards. Nelson completed 10 of 24 passes for 210 yards in the game.

Calhoun plays at WIVC rival Greenfield-Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Warriors are now 2-4 overall.

