COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, Highway 108 between Church Street and Railroad Street, in Carrollton, IL., will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, and continuing for two days through Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The road closure is necessary to allow the Kansas City Southern Railroad to rehabilitate their crossing.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The Department asks that travelers be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones. For questions, please contact Mr. Lou Jethro (618) 346-3172.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.