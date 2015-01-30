The Edwardsville Arts Center and community members gathered last night to honor and recognize Dr. Ed Hightower as he was presented with the Edwardsville Arts Center Patron of the Arts award for 2014. EAC Board President Jacquelyn Dezort presented Dr. Hightower with his award as she described the amazing partnership between the EAC and Edwardsville High School.

During the reception, guests were treated with refreshments from the EHS Culinary Club, the main gallery featured works of art from prolific artist James Froese, and the Dennis DeToye Student Gallery featured works of art centered on the honoree.

The Edwardsville Arts Center Board approached Dr. Hightower and the District 7 Board of Education in 2010 in search of a permanent home for the Edwardsville Arts Center. Dr. Hightower and the Board of Education worked collaboratively with the EAC to establish the Edwardsville Arts Center utilizing two classrooms in the east wing of Edwardsville High School. The EAC Board then raised the necessary funds to renovate and open the center in April 2011.

As the EAC continues to expand, they are now offering weekly adult classes as well as FREE Saturday Kid’s Classes every Saturday from 11:30am – 2:30pm. To find out more about these classes, you can visit the Edwardsville Arts Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleArtsCenter or website at http://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/education/.

