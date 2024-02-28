GRANITE CITY - A St. Louis man faces three felonies after allegedly fleeing from the Granite City police at over 100 mph while in possession of fentanyl, according to Madison County court documents.

Jalen C. Sherrell, 28, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on Feb. 11, 2024.

Sherrell reportedly fled from police at over 100 mph while ignoring traffic signals. He also allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl with “the intent to deliver” it, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

“Officers attempted a traffic stop for registration issues and the defendant fled, driving over 100mph in a 45mph zone, and disregarding multiple traffic control devices,” the petition states. “His vehicle was disabled by spike strips, and he then fled on foot.

“Officer pursued and caught him, also locating 46 capsules of suspected fentanyl in his path of flight. The substance tested positive for carfentanil, a more concentrated form of the illicit substance. Defendant was found in possession of approximately $5,000 in U.S. currency.”

Sherell was charged with three total felonies: two Class 4 felonies for both counts of aggravated fleeing/attempted to elude a peace officer, and a Class 1 felony for unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The Granite City Police Department presented Sherell’s case. He was reportedly remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

