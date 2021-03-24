HARTFORD - Area law enforcement was involved in a car chase Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. with a vehicle that exceeded 100 mph. The different agencies worked together and thankfully ended with no one injured.

The police chase began in Granite City and then continued on Illinois Route 3 to Hartford. Just outside Hartford, the motorist stopped the vehicle near New Poag Road and took off on foot, but was quickly taken into custody. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Washington Park.

Granite City Police, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Wood River, and Hartford Police were all visible participants.

