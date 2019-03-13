EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery has been a huge hit in Edwardsville since it first opened and now it has expanded space and a new look at 228 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The business is located in the old front bar of Laurie’s Place.

Source Juicery is in a location purchased by Randy Gori after the old Laurie’s Place closed on Dec. 14, 2017.

Michele Motley, one of Source Juicery’s proud owners, said the business opened in the new facility March 1. Chrissy Stevens is the other co-owner.

“Things are going great in the new location,” she said. “We have had a lot of people come out even in the cold weather. We are seeing a lot of new customers and also old customers.

“We have added kitchen space and seating in the new location. We have been able to expand the menu and offer some hot items. We also have gluten-free waffle toast, hot soup and we can continue to expand our kitchen. We are also happy to be in such a wonderful, historic building.”

Owners Motley and Stevens said local interest in clean eating has grown since they first opened their doors, with people now regularly coming from surrounding communities and St. Louis. Source’s retail space has increased by 700 square feet, but Motley said the more important addition is an expanded kitchen that allows the Source team to operate more efficiently.

“We considered opening a drive-thru but wanted to stay on Main Street,” Motley said. “With the parking lot right next to us, customers can now place orders online in advance for pick-up.”

The hours at the new location are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Saturday, Source Juicery is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

On its website, Source says: “We believe healthy food should taste great. Discover our Sweet Green Juice, loaded with spinach or pineapple, or the fan favorite Early Bird Smoothie, infused with cold brew coffee, banana and tiger spice chai, or the gluten-free Ginger Sesame Bowl with chicken, the Overnight Oats, or the Carrot Cake Juice."

The Source Menu is located on its website:

https://www.sourcejuicery.com.

Everything on the Source menu is homemade and made with wholesome, unprocessed ingredients, Motley said.

For more information, contact Source Juicery at (618) 650-9080.

